Steph & Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Steph & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

