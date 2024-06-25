Steph & Co. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 562.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $253,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

