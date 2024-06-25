Steph & Co. Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steph & Co. reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

