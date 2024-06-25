Steph & Co. Has $165,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Steph & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

SCI stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

