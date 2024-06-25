Steph & Co. Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.