Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells $86,103.63 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

