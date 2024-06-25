Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Sells $86,103.63 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $86,103.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51.
Enfusion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
