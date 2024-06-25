Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,230.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

