Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Peter Meredith Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Meredith sold 1,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00.

Peter Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Peter Meredith sold 700 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

TSE IVN opened at C$18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.09.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

