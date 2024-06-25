Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $11,561.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $4,848.80.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $14,167.08.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

