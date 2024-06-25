RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after buying an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

