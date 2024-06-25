Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

