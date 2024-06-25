MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,752,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MetLife by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

