Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 788,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $142,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

