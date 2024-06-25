David J Yvars Group Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

