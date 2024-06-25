CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 29,306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

