DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DTE stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

