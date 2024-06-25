Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5,883.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eaton by 230.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eaton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Eaton stock opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

