Vanguard Group Inc. Has $579.95 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.82% of Mueller Industries worth $579,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MLI opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

