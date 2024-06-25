Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The stock has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

