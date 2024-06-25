Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 474 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

