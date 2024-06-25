Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

