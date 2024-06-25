DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock worth $984,214. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

