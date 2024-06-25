Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after buying an additional 5,197,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sempra by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

