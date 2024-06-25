Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $831,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $437,000. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 406.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $595.60 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

