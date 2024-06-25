13,086 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,515,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,102,000 after buying an additional 312,502 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bancolombia by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 73,656 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.
Bancolombia Trading Up 1.7 %
CIB opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bancolombia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
See Also
