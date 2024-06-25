Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Shares of PHM opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

