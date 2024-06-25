Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 194 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

