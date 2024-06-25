Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.