B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Abacus Life in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Abacus Life Trading Down 2.3 %

ABL opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.71 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

