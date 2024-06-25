Wedbush Weighs in on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 500,545 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.