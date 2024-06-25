Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,988,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 49.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 390,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 558,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 238,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $8,094,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.