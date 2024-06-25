Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

