Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

