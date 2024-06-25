Mather Group LLC. Buys New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

