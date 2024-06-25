Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.