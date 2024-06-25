Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YCG LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,815,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

