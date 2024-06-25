Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 22 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chemed Price Performance
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemed
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.