Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 22 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $541.27 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

