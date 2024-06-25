Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

IPG opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

