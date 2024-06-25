Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 636 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.