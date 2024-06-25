McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

MKC stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

