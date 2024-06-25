Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 521 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,577,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,743 shares of company stock worth $199,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

