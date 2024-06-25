Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

