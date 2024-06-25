Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,838,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

