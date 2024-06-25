Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

