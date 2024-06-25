The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $350.88 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $347.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.