High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

