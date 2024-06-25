Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.9 %

BUD stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.