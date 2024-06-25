Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.