Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TCOM stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
