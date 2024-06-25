Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

