Ballentine Partners LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,591.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

